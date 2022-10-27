Extralarge: Black Magic

Not Available

Elizabeth is in a car with her boyfriend when suddenly she feels a pain in the stomach so strong she seizes a knife and stabs herself to death. Her boyfriend is charged with her murder and Dumas is present at his trial and he is struck by the boy's story. In the meantime Extralarge gets the task to find Kathy, the missing step-daughter of Laureen. Her father is dying of an unheard of disease and he desires to see her. The two girls were friends and a shade of Black Magic overhangs on them and their families.