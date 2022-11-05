Extralarge: Indians

Not Available

The mafia has decided to expand its gambling business to Florida as well, where however the state laws prohibit such activities. The lawyer Clemente is appointed to find ways of evading the legal loopholes and make the plan possible. Clemente discovers that the Indian reserves of America are exempt from the normal regulations of the States and prepares an action plan: he presents a project for the construction of an enormous shopping centre which, once approved, will instead become the biggest casino in America. An Indian chief, Thomas, opposes the project and is thus killed.