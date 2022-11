Not Available

Agent Blake finds the corpse of a child. It is one of a long chain. The murderer is called The Miami Killer by the newspapers. Extralarge assists the police in their investigation. All the murdered children suffered from some kind of ailment and the murderer knew his or her victims very well. The successive victim appears to be Elsie who is asthmatic and Extralarge suspects father Marthy and Elsie's teacher. Then Elsie is kidnapped. Can she be saved?