Extras: The Extra Special Series Finale

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

This television movie finale to the series "Extras" was nominated for the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Made-for-Television Movie. Andy Millman is finally no longer an extra and has his own sitcom, but still, Andy is not happy with everything. Whilst his long-term friend, Maggie struggles to earn a living from any job she can get, Andy still wants to be famous amongst the A-List stars, even if it means cutting back on a few things, including close friends.

Cast

Ricky GervaisAndy Millman
Ashley JensenMaggie Jacobs
Stephen MerchantDarren Lamb
Clive OwenClive Owen
George MichaelGeorge Michael
Gordon RamsayGordon Ramsay

Images