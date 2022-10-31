Extras: The Extra Special Series Finale

Not Available

This television movie finale to the series "Extras" was nominated for the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Made-for-Television Movie. Andy Millman is finally no longer an extra and has his own sitcom, but still, Andy is not happy with everything. Whilst his long-term friend, Maggie struggles to earn a living from any job she can get, Andy still wants to be famous amongst the A-List stars, even if it means cutting back on a few things, including close friends.