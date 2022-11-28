EXTRAterrestres

Not Available

The Díaz are an influential family who control much of the poultry industry in the island. Arcadio is the family patriarch, an authoritative and conservative man who rules over his family's destiny as he does over the chickens on his farm. Teresa, his eldest, left home during her college years to become an astrophysicist against her father's wishes. Now, after a 7-year absence, she returns home for a few weeks in order to reveal a secret long kept from her family and to invite them to her wedding with Daniela. But, once back, her intentions turn to dust when she finds herself trapped in the family's old habit of lying. No one in the family is as they seem, nor are they willing to unveil their true selves. Within this world of half-truths, Teresa encounters Andrés, her nephew, a boy with Asperger's Syndrome who shares her passion for the stars.