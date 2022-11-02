Extreme Alaska Denali

Not Available

This video includes excellent scenery and computer-generated videos that provide nice visual aid. These visual aides and the facts given by the narrator deliver on the National Geographic credibility you have come to expect. It includes wildlife in the Denali area, including two moose battling for a mate, as well as a brown bear cub taking out a caribou. The wildlife portion takes up about half of the video, about 25 minutes or so. The second half of this DVD shows a group of eight individuals who are climbing Mt. Mckinley. This gives an additional viewpoint of the Denali area for those who seek challenging ventures. The cons about this video are that I would have liked to see a longer wildlife portion, and it is not a very long video altogether (50 minutes), so the $18 price tag seems a bit much. If you are interested in Alaska, the arctic, national parks, mountain trekking, and wildlife, this is a good movie for you.