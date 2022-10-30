Not Available

Extreme canyoning follows five outstanding athletes in a driving adrenaline adventures that go to their limits and beyond far beyond. Turned to the most exclusive hot spots in Ticino Canyoning can begin this extraordinary trip. Using remote-controlled camera drone you are up close and enjoy a unique and unseen shots against an impressive natural backdrop. Experience the men at the limit at dizzying heights, the most spectacular waterfalls, daring jumps, extreme water slides and thrill every second. Buckle up for this action-packed adventure and experience an extreme sports highlight of the class!