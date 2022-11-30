Not Available

Extreme Close Quarter Shooting takes us inside the Two Arms Reach zone to discover efficient ways to deal with contact shooting situations in a realistic and practical way. Rob covers the basic principles of contact shooting, the fundamentals of contact shooting techniques from various positions and explains the training procedures that he recommends for realistic and safe practice. An important part of this DVD is the discussion of how a contact shooting situation is likely to occur. Instead of imagining a static target that you are able to push away from or hold at arms length, Extreme Close Quarters Shooting deals with the anticipation of an aggressive attacker who is already in contact with you and taking actions that justify the use of lethal force in response. Coordinating a practical physical response with your contact shooting fundamentals could be vital to surviving one of these worst case scenarios!