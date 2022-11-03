Extreme Crisis

Hot-headed Hong Kong cop Ken Cheung (Julian Cheung) teams with die-hard Japanese Interpol agent Takami (Kenya Sawada) to stop a ruthless gang of Japanese terrorists. The crime fighters must race to find a hidden time bomb filled with noxious gas that threatens the city -- but first they'll have to survive attacks from vicious terrorist thugs. This action-packed adventure is a directorial debut for renowned action choreographer Bruce Law.
|Theresa Lee Yee-Hung
|Ching
|Kenya Sawada
|Detective Takami
|Shu Qi
|Anita Lee
|Akira Koieyama
|Ryuichi Takizawa
|Bruce Law
|SDU Commander
|Rikiya Mifune
|Tim Tsai
