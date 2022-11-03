Not Available

Extreme Crisis

  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Golden Harvest Company Ltd.

Hot-headed Hong Kong cop Ken Cheung (Julian Cheung) teams with die-hard Japanese Interpol agent Takami (Kenya Sawada) to stop a ruthless gang of Japanese terrorists. The crime fighters must race to find a hidden time bomb filled with noxious gas that threatens the city -- but first they'll have to survive attacks from vicious terrorist thugs. This action-packed adventure is a directorial debut for renowned action choreographer Bruce Law.

Cast

Theresa Lee Yee-HungChing
Kenya SawadaDetective Takami
Shu QiAnita Lee
Akira KoieyamaRyuichi Takizawa
Bruce LawSDU Commander
Rikiya MifuneTim Tsai

View Full Cast >

Images