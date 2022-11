Not Available

British grindcore band Extreme Noise Terror proves they deserve their reputation for being outspoken, controversial and loud in this concert filmed live at the Fulham Greyhound in 1989. Their raucous performance includes "Deceived," "False Prophet," "Murder," "We the Helpless," "Conned Through Life," "Bulls**t Propaganda," "Take the Strain" and "Another Nail in the Coffin." A revealing interview with the band adds to the extreme experience.