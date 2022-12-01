Not Available

Based on a true story, EXTREME NUMBER is the story of a young refugee from Chechnya who comes to Berlin, Germany in 2004 and is thrown into prison. He enlists the help of a translator to escape and joins a terrorist group that gives him a very special order. Authentic war documentation is embedded into the film as the Chechen protagonist’s flashback. This is real coverage of war, shot by a Chechen rebel from 1994-2000 in Chechnya. Real and fictional levels of the story blend together as a whole.