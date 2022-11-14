Extreme: Pornograffitti Live 25

Not Available

Last year marked the 25th anniversary of Extreme’s classic multi-Platinum, Grammy® nominated PORNOGRAFFITTI, the definitive album of the band’s career. To mark the anniversary, Loud & Proud Records releases PORNOGRAFFITTI LIVE 25 / METAL MELTDOWN, a 3-disc set as part of their four-part “Metal Meltdown” DVD series. The concert film captures the Boston band performing PORNOGRAFFITTI in its entirety. The BluRay/DVD/CD release also features a documentary that takes fans through Extreme's story, archive footage and a photo gallery. The band achieved their greatest success with their 1990 album PORNOGRAFFITTI, which peaked at #10 on the Billboard’s “Top 200 Albums” chart, and was certified multi-Platinum. Musically, PORNOGRAFFITTI is dominated by blistering guitar riffs, often with funky, syncopated timing, and incendiary, high-speed rock/metal solos