Extreme: Pornograffitti Live 25 Documentary

Last year marked the 25th anniversary of EXTREME's classic multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated "Pornograffitti", the definitive album of the band's career. To mark the anniversary, "Pornograffitti Live 25: Metal Meltdown" will be released this fall by the production company Rock Fuel Media in association with Loud & Proud Records as part of their four-part "Metal Meltdown" DVD series. The concert film captures the Boston band performing the album "Pornograffitti" in its entirety. One of the highlights of the documentary is a moment where Gary and Nuno are sitting on the doorstep of Gary's childhood home, and they perform a spontaneous version of 'More Than Words'."