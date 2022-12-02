Extremely Cruel Sadistic Story: The Phantom of Love

Not Available

Theater is a fictional world constructed for the viewers. To substitute our ideal selves through imitation, we seek inspirations in such performative acts to satisfy our subconscious and primitive needs for blood and thrill. In reality individual selves are always trapped in a state of isolation, constantly trying to communicate in some deep levels while always falling to do so. This need for intimacy is extended to the virtual world as we try establish the existence of the self. The four parallel stories are implicitly linked, and serve as each other’s metaphors.