John Leslie and Joey Silvera star as a pair of sex-starved buddies who have somehow taken possession of $100,000 and slick roadster that happens to be able to fly! The flick follow the guys on a quick-cutting series of erotic adventures as they travel the world in search of salacious sweeties. They pretend to be film producers, seducing youthful beauties with tales of starry nights and Hollywood heat. One after another, a selection of scrumptious sirens sashay their way into the guys’ hearts – and beds.