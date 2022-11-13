Έξω οι Κλέφτες!

Not Available

When the general manager who possesses 70% of the shares of a steelworks learns that he is sick and has to go abroad to be cured, he hands his shares to Timoleon Adamantas (Orestis Makris), his brother, a teacher, with whom he hasn’t spoken for almost 30 years. Timoleon, being an honest and goodhearted man, aided by his brother’s secretary, Margarita (Martha Karagianni), with whom his son Andreas is in love, finds out a number of great administrative irregularities. Immediately, he throws out his brother’s number one assistant, Kleftodimos (Dionysis Papagiannopoulos) and Margarita as well and puts everything in order.