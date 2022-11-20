Εξωπραγματικό

Not Available

Stavros Tornes' last film in Italy bears a title that fits the director like a glove, especially when it comes to his ability to start out from a non-fiction perspective and descend into full-blown fantasy. A boat going up the river, a fire in the heart of the city and a man wondering around the volcanic slopes of Mount Etna, are some of the elements that comprise "Eksopragmatiko", a mournful movie (according to the director), which requires viewers to keep an open mind and an open heart.