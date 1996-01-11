Eye For An Eye

It's fire and brimstone time as grieving mother Karen McCann (Sally Field) takes justice into her own hands when a kangaroo court in Los Angeles fails to convict Robert Doob (Kiefer Sutherland), the monster who raped and murdered her 17-year-old daughter. Karen becomes obsessed, following Doob around, joining a vigilante group and then entrapping the villain so she can exact a little homegrown revenge.
|Sally Field
|Karen McCann
|Kiefer Sutherland
|Robert Doob
|Ed Harris
|Mack McCann
|Beverly D'Angelo
|Dolly Green
|Charlayne Woodard
|Angel Kosinsky
|Joe Mantegna
|Detective Sergeant Denillo
