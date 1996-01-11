1996

Eye For An Eye

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Release Date

January 11th, 1996

Studio

Paramount

It's fire and brimstone time as grieving mother Karen McCann (Sally Field) takes justice into her own hands when a kangaroo court in Los Angeles fails to convict Robert Doob (Kiefer Sutherland), the monster who raped and murdered her 17-year-old daughter. Karen becomes obsessed, following Doob around, joining a vigilante group and then entrapping the villain so she can exact a little homegrown revenge.

Cast

Sally FieldKaren McCann
Kiefer SutherlandRobert Doob
Ed HarrisMack McCann
Beverly D'AngeloDolly Green
Charlayne WoodardAngel Kosinsky
Joe MantegnaDetective Sergeant Denillo

