Eye For An Eye

1996

It's fire and brimstone time as grieving mother Karen McCann (Sally Field) takes justice into her own hands when a kangaroo court in Los Angeles fails to convict Robert Doob (Kiefer Sutherland), the monster who raped and murdered her 17-year-old daughter. Karen becomes obsessed, following Doob around, joining a vigilante group and then entrapping the villain so she can exact a little homegrown revenge.