Eye in the Labyrinth

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Transeuropa Film

Julie (Rosemary Dexter) is disturbed by the disappearance of her psychiatrist boyfriend Luca (Horst Frank) following a bizarre dream where she witnessed him murdered. She travels to a seaside village where he might be and encounters Frank (Adolfo Celi), who tells her Luca has indeed been there. Julie's investigation leads her the house of Gerta (Alida Valli), where the mystery deepens among the odd characters residing at this artists enclave.

Cast

Adolfo CeliFrank
Alida ValliGerda
Horst FrankLuca
Sybil DanningToni
Franco ResselEugene
Michael MaienLouis

