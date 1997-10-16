Eye of God

1997

A small Oklahoma town is stripped of its innocence when one of its boys (Nick Stahl) turns up mute and bloodied by the lakeside. Unable to tell his story, the local sheriff (Hal Holbrook) embarks on a quest to uncover the roots of a gruesome crime. He's led to Ainsley DuPree (Martha Plimpton) and her new husband, Jack (Kevin Anderson), a man whose interest in family may very well outweigh his morals.