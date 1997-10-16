1997

Eye of God

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 16th, 1997

Studio

Minnow Pictures

A small Oklahoma town is stripped of its innocence when one of its boys (Nick Stahl) turns up mute and bloodied by the lakeside. Unable to tell his story, the local sheriff (Hal Holbrook) embarks on a quest to uncover the roots of a gruesome crime. He's led to Ainsley DuPree (Martha Plimpton) and her new husband, Jack (Kevin Anderson), a man whose interest in family may very well outweigh his morals.

Cast

Chris FreihoferLes Hector
Martha PlimptonAinsley DuPree
Hal HolbrookSheriff Rogers
Kevin AndersonJack Stillings
Mary Kay PlaceClaire Spencer
Nick StahlTom Spencer

