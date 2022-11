Not Available

Jonathon Grant is a very paranoid writer and illustrator. He specializes in works of horror. He also suffers from hellish nightmares and delusions. Now he must convince everyone that something is seriously wrong with his wife and that it is not his paranoia. But what is real and what isn't. Jonathon must find out. Along his way he hears evil voices, sees creatures swimming in the river, faces in the trees warn him, and the masked man continues to chase him.