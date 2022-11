Not Available

Returning from China, exotic dancer Barbii unwittingly smuggles the EYE OF THE TIGRESS to the States. But before the thieves get it back, this mystical gem of lust provides many a sizzling sex fantasy! As the erotic intrigue builds, Barbii has one delectable sex-dream after another with friends, females, and foes! But, it's not until a klutzy detective solves the case that Barbii has the best fantasy... a night of lovemaking with the passionate P.I.