Eye on the Sixties: The Iconic Photography of Rowland Scherman

EYE ON THE SIXTIES is an intimate portrait of photographer Rowland Scherman, and the process of photojournalism. It is a valuable 'insider' piece of American History, documenting one man's recording of one of America's most transformational eras. In this unusual documentary, Scherman's candid recollections of the time combine with his famous photographs, offering rare glimpses of celebrities, politicians, and monumental events of the day. His memories and experiences offer a fresh viewpoint on the current state of photojournalism, and of technological change. The film also touched on the inevitable fate of the aging baby boomer, who captures with ease the immortality of others, while remaining mortal himself.