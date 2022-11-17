Eye Wat Ching

Not Available

In the work, we are immediately introduced to the face of the artist looking directly into the camera, confronting the viewer, openly, unwavering and clear. Throughout this work America performs slight variations in head and facial movement to a repetitive and absurd soundtrack. The face is presented as a blank yet mechanically expressive canvas and the expression in her eyes is non-directional and unemotive. This isolation and exaggeration of the different parts of her face gives the viewer the impression that what we see is an object rather than a person or individual. The visual composition is supported by a repetitive percussion beat with Jazz overtones and synthesizer sounds.