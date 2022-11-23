Eyeless in Gaza

Not Available

In reporting the Gaza War of 2014, these quotes appeared in the international media: "They're calling it a massacre", "Children and civilians comprised the vast majority of the 200 killed", "All innocent people. All of them civilians", "Israel is targeting a number of different places including hospitals." This information formed international opinion yet all the above quotes are incorrect. The purpose of this documentary is to analyse the reasons for these inaccuracies and lessons we can learn. We interview Palestinian civilians and journalists, Hamas leaders, UN officials, military analysts and Israeli spokespeople and arrive at troubling conclusions.