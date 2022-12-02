Eyes Full of Water

Not Available

Marko, the son of provincial parents, is a mathematics genius. His great interest in mathematics in his childhood years isolates him from social life. His father, the only person who is aware of his son's isolation, encourages him and teaches him about life. Some day the father goes to the woods to fell trees, and dies in an accident. Because of that Marko moves to Ljubljana and wants to study mathematics in spite of not having finished the secondary school, which causes many complications.