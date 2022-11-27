Eyes of a Beginner

Not Available

Clay Holman (Rob Beare) had everything a young man could hope for, everything but sight. It wasn't until a group of specialists chose him to undergo a groundbreaking eye surgery, that Clay realized just how much there is to see. Disregarding his inability to read or recognize colors and signs, he sets off on an epic journey that takes him from the vibrant streets of Japan, to the coral reefs of Indonesia, and through the sprawling slums of India to the great heights of the Himalayas! Along the way he experiences breathtaking love, crippling grief, physical turmoil, and awestruck wonder.