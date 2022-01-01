Eyes of a Witness

1991

Roy Baxter is concerned for his daughter Christina's safety. She's working as a doctor among the Masai in Kenya. Poaching gangs are slaughtering protected species, then raiding Masai villages and forcing them to help carry their ill-gotten gains across the border. Roy flies to Kenya to convince her to leave and becomes a suspect for murder when the village is raided and he tries to help a UN doctor shot by the raiders. The only witness is a young Masai boy, who is reluctant to come forward because of possible retribution against his tribe.