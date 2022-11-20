Not Available

Video blogger Stephen McKinney has been traveling across Japan in search of haunted places for thrills and excitement. For his next trip, Stephen travels to the infamous Jukai - the 'cursed' suicide forest at the base of Mt. Fuji. He soon discovers a series of security cameras placed in the forest, along with abandoned tents and strange footprints. What begins as a fun adventure, soon becomes a race against time. Stephen must now uncover the mystery behind these items, before he too suffers the same unknown fate. This film is presented through a collection of found footage; including the enigmatic security cameras - the eyes of Jukai.