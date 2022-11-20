Not Available

Eyes of Jukai

    Video blogger Stephen McKinney has been traveling across Japan in search of haunted places for thrills and excitement. For his next trip, Stephen travels to the infamous Jukai - the 'cursed' suicide forest at the base of Mt. Fuji. He soon discovers a series of security cameras placed in the forest, along with abandoned tents and strange footprints. What begins as a fun adventure, soon becomes a race against time. Stephen must now uncover the mystery behind these items, before he too suffers the same unknown fate. This film is presented through a collection of found footage; including the enigmatic security cameras - the eyes of Jukai.

