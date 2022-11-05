1922

Eyes of the Mummy Ma

  Drama
  Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 23rd, 1922

Studio

Not Available

Jannings and Negri are Egyptians involved in a scam milking tourists out of their money, by having the girl lend her eyes to the "mummy" from inside an empty sarcophagus! When a British lord and adventurer comes to visit, she falls in love and leaves with him to England. Needless to say, Jannings – who, naturally, has feelings for Negri himself – follows them (conveniently in the employ of another English aristocrat and friend to Liedtke) in order to exact his revenge.

Cast

Emil JanningsRadu
Max LaurencePrince Hohenfels
Harry LiedtkeAlbert Wendland
Pola NegriMa

