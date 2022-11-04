1940

Produced by MGM in 'cooperation' with the US Navy, Eyes of the Navy amounts to a prewar recruitment film for young men to become Navy fliers. It follows young men from basic flight training through to take-offs and landings on an aircraft carrier. While the work is serious, the film says, it's all a lot of fun with lot's of time off and the chance to visit exotic locales around the world. Patriotic throughout, the film tells of the preparations they are making, just in case they are necessary.