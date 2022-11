Not Available

When Josie's ex-husband Michael walks back into her life to expand their flower business, his estranged wife Laura seems determined to make Josie's life a living hell. Tensions boil over when Laura breaks into Josie's house and Michael is forced to kill her out of self-defense. Only after Josie's eyewitness testimony gets Michael off the hook for murder, does Josie realize that the entire series of events was staged by Michael as an elaborate ploy to murder Laura.