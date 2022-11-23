Eyewitness In Iraq

Not Available

If a picture paints a thousand words, what will photographs from the Second Gulf War show us? This special focuses on the embedded photographers who traveled with fighting units on the cutting edge of the armored spear slicing into Iraq. The war was thereto be captured in all its raw truth by any photographer with the guts to step out and shoot the picture. In collaboration with the Associated Press, we view never-before-seen photos that portray the horror, struggle, and endurance of mankind.