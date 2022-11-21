Not Available

A mischievous nine-year-old girl's quick and simple get-rich-quick scheme hits an unexpected hitch when she incurs the wrath of a powerful gangster who is determined to hold onto his money in director Dan T. Hall's fast-paced family comedy. Molly Thompson has been sent to the principal's office yet again. A computer savvy pre-teen with a terminal case of curiosity, Molly intercepts an e-mail from a supposed Nigerian diplomat offering $3 million to anyone who can help him transport some stolen funds. When Molly combines her keen business sense with her nine-year-old brother Alex's killer skills at the keyboard, it appears as if the entrepreneurial siblings have netted their first cool million. Their celebration is cut somewhat short, however, upon learning that the fraudulent e-mail was not actually from a Nigerian diplomat in genuine need of help, but an international mobster whose clever scheme has pulled in piles of cash.