Not Available

Ezhai Jaathi is tamil political drama starring Vijayakanth and Jayaprada in the lead roles. Vijayakanth fighting against dirty, corrupted political party, he supports Jayaprada and unites proletarian class but he couldn't succeed with electoral politics, when politicians and police forces crushing the proletarian class, people started resisting and goes violent, politicians lost in the electoral and beaten up by working class. proletariat revolution succeed at last.