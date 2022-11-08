Ezham kadalinakkare

Not Available

The first malayalam movie to be shot in the USA. This was a major hit. story is about Soman (M.G.Soman) going to USA to start a new life. The story also revolves around lekshmi (K.R.Vijaya) who also goes to USA as a nurse. Soman falls in love with lekshmi's sister (Seema). Lekshmi's brother (Ravi Menon) a gambling addict also arrives in the USA and he falls trap to the gambling scene. Linda (Vidhubala) tries to help him out, but sad consequences. The movie has beautiful songs. At teh time of release it was major news in all the kerala newspapers.