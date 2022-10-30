Not Available

Set in the forests of Wayanad, Ezhamathe Varavu is a multilayered story that delineates the link between man and nature. It revolves around three principal characters — a planter, his wife and his friend. Gopi, a wealthy planter is an Alpha male, a hunter who assumes he knows the jungle and its creatures. Bhavana plays his long-suffering wife, who craves for his company and affection. Into their turbulent marriage comes Vineeth, an archaeologist on a dig in Wayanad. He turns out to be her college beau. Kavitha plays a tribal who introduces Vineeth to the forests and its inhabitants.