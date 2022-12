Not Available

The story deals with three socially forward women, their friendship and the troubles they face in a male-dominated society. Rajalakshmi (Suhasini Maniratnam) is a college lecturer and writer whose fiancée (Sreenath) is not able to accept her ideals. Vimala (Ambika) is a divorced advocate bringing up a child on her own. Seetha (Parvathy Jayaram) is a college teacher, who is leading an unhappy married life with her husband (Murali).