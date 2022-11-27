Ezoubi AlSalmiya

Not Available

Hilal Haji Ramadan is a single person in Salmiya who is a reckless and wasteful person, which leads not to multiply debts on him and chasing his debtors, and he has a friend who is a doctor close to him, but on the contrary, he is a human being, a messenger and a shark lover. A day will come and meet Hilal his princess while she falls in the Salmiya market, and her princess is the beautiful rich girl. He falls in love with her, and the irony lies in that she herself is his fiancée, his close friend, and the events continue until the princess admires Hilal and his opposite personality of his friend and falls in love with Hilal.