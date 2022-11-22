Ezra Taft Benson: The Modern Prophets

Not Available

Ezra Taft Benson, Statesman, Patriot and Prophet ... Born in the farmlands of Whitney, Idaho, Ezra Taft Benson learned to love the land. The work ethic and dedication to farming Ezra gained in his youth carried him through a lifetime of service and leadership. Loyalty to God, family and country guided his thoughts and actions always. As a missionary, leader of the nation's farmers, US Cabinet member, apostle, prophet and father, he left no doubt as to his ethics and beliefs. He was an influential champion of liberty and freedom, and became the greatest advocate of the Book of Mormon in our day.