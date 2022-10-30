The story is focused on four good-for-nothing friends, Ritesh, Puja, Nanj and Vishnu. All four of them are always rejected from a administration to college. Therefore, they fake their own college named Fakirchand and Lakirchand Trust University (F.A.L.T.U) with the help of Google Chand and Bajirao, only to see their parents happy. However the sparks will fly and the learning will take a twist when all is revealed.
|Amitabh Bachchan
|Cameo
|Angad Bedi
|Nanj
|Jacky Bhagnani
|Ritesh
|Ritesh Deshmukh
|Baaji Rao
|Puja Gupta
|Pooja
|Salman Khan
|Cameo
