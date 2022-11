Not Available

Russell has two passions: watching television and farting! He also loves Heather. Heather HATES farting. The eternal triangle! One day she warns him, "if they ever allow farting on television, you'll never leave the house!" One evening he goes to sleep in front of the TV, and "it" happens. Virtually everything on TV is fart related, from sitcoms and commercials, to newscasts and dramas.