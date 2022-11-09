F*ck You, Goethe 2

Mr. Müller is not satisfied with his new work at the Goethe-Gesamtschule. The early getting up and correcting exams annoy him. Director Gerster wants to improve the image of the Goethe-Gesamtschule because she wants to be a symbol of the new company. To achieve this, she wants to take away the partnership from the Schillergymnasium with a Thai school. So, Mr. Müller, Mrs. Schnabelstedt and the 10b must go on a school trip to Thailand.
|Elyas M’Barek
|Zeki Müller
|Karoline Herfurth
|Elisabeth „Lisi“ Schnabelstedt
|Max von der Groeben
|Daniel „Danger“ Becker
|Jella Haase
|Chantal Ackermann
|Gizem Emre
|Zeynep
|Johannes Nussbaum
|Cedric
