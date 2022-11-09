Not Available

F*ck You, Goethe 2

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Constantin Film

Mr. Müller is not satisfied with his new work at the Goethe-Gesamtschule. The early getting up and correcting exams annoy him. Director Gerster wants to improve the image of the Goethe-Gesamtschule because she wants to be a symbol of the new company. To achieve this, she wants to take away the partnership from the Schillergymnasium with a Thai school. So, Mr. Müller, Mrs. Schnabelstedt and the 10b must go on a school trip to Thailand.

Cast

Elyas M’BarekZeki Müller
Karoline HerfurthElisabeth „Lisi“ Schnabelstedt
Max von der GroebenDaniel „Danger“ Becker
Jella HaaseChantal Ackermann
Gizem EmreZeynep
Johannes NussbaumCedric

View Full Cast >

Images