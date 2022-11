Not Available

Eleven filmmakers from São Paulo, Brazil, unleash a vibrant mix of voices in the fourth installment of producer Kristian Petersen's conceptual short-film series, which gives gay and lesbian filmmakers free reign to tell untold stories. Selections include Gustavo Vinagre's "Dykeland," about an all-girl rock band; Ricky Mastro's "Felizes Para Sempre," about a surprisingly happy marriage; and Joana Galvão's animated "Um Olhar."