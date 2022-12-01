F-Zero: Overdrive

Not Available

In time for 30th Anniversary of Nintendo's F-Zero franchise, Bootleg Dubs has beamed back its first transmission from Universe B, in the form of the F-Zero anime spin-off's final episode. Organized by Project Director Martin Lis (F-Zero Motion Comic/Spinning Egg Zone/Parody of the Phantomhives), this alternate universe broadcast touts an alien charter with carefully transcribed scripting, original sound design, otherworldly music composition and an array of seasoned voiceover talent to usher in 30 years of Boost Power.