F1 2000 Official Review - They’ve Done It At Last

Williams BMW employed the youngest ever British driver, twenty-year-old Jenson Button, big cats Jaguar opened their first F1 season, hoping to follow on from previous success in sports car racing and the US hosted its first F1 race for nine years, attracting the biggest spectator crowd the sport has witnessed in recent times. The season saw a wave of emerging talent such as Pedro de la Rosa (Arrows), and notably Jarno Trulli (Jordan), who ran strong at the Nurburgring and Monaco respectively. But no one looked close to challenging the sport’s contemporary stars Michael Schumacher (Ferrari) and Mika Hakkinen (McLaren). With the aid of Ferrari’s master strategist Ross Brawn, Michael Schumacher’s persistence and determination clinched the championship title for the third time. This video captures the season’s most awesome moments, including unique footage previously only seen on the pay-per-view channels which are produced by Formula One Administration Limited.