F1 2018 Official Review

The Official Review of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship Relive all the drama from an unforgettable F1 season with expert commentary from Tom Clarkson, Martin Brundle, and David Croft. Winning one Formula One World Championship is extraordinary, but winning five? That's the stuff of legends In 2018, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel battled it out for a fifth world title alongside the all-time great Juan Manuel Fangio and Michael Schumacher. First Vettel led the drivers' championship, then it was Hamilton. Thirteen races in, both had five wins each and the Championship was on a knife-edge. But the title fight wasn't the only flashpoint in a season of breathless twists and turns.