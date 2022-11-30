F1 Review 2000

Not Available

2000 heralded a season packed full of exciting action. Ferrari wasted no time putting the pressure on McLaren, underlining just how competitive they had become. Michael Schumacher's early dominance threatened to conclude the championship before it had really begun. But once McLaren found their form, fir David Coulthard and then Mika Hakkinen challenged for the title. With the aid of Ferrari's master strategist Ross Brawn, Schumacher's persistence and determination won him nine races. Early rumours that Hakkinen had lost motivation were quashed after a gripping race in Spa, where the Finn pulled off one of the most sensational overtaking manoeuvres in memory. Get set for a scintillating season of top-quality F1 action.