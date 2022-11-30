F1 Review 2001

Not Available

What a season! Records tumbled, new boys rocked the establishment and one man wrote his name into the history book, Michael Schumacher - 9 wins, 123 points and 14 podium finishes! Not that he had it all his own way. The tyre war between Bridgestone and Michelin sent lap times tumbling and helped Williams break the stronghold of Ferrari and McLaren. 3 wins for Ralf made it 12 in total for the Schumacher family in 2001. Juan Pablo Montoya and Kimi Raikkonen staked their claims as stars of the future and Fernando Alonso shone at Minardi after they just made it in time for Australia. And if you though the return of traction control in Spain would take the edge off the racing, think again.