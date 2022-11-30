F1 Review 2002

Not Available

In 2001, Michael Schumacher has stamped his name in the history books; in 2002 he shattered the records and raised the game above all expectations. 11 race wins, 144 points and never one finishing off the podium: Schumacher stormed his was to a fifth world championship matching the great Juan Manuel Fangio. It wasn't all about Schumacher though: Juan Pablo Montoya became the fastest man in F1, smashing a 17 year record held by Keke Rosberg. In other highlights on the official review Rubens Barrichello pushes the champion like no team-mate has done before, Kimi Raikkonen stakes his claim as the new Flying Finn, debutantes Toyota score points in their first race and Australian Mark Webber brings unexpected joy to perennial underdogs Minardi.